My Word: In our own right

My Word: In our own right

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Instead of looking to the thriving Israeli economy as an inspiration and potential role model, Hamas still cannot come to terms with Israel's existence. My earliest memories relating to Israel surround the 1967 Six Day War, when my parents prepared my two siblings and me for the possibility that my family, living in London, would adopt or at least temporarily offer a home to, an Israeli child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,745 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC