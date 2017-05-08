Minister praises young entrepreneurs of Qatar
Minister of Economy and Commerce H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani said Qatar has placed entrepreneurship and SMEs at top of its strategic priorities. Speaking at Reyada Awards, the Minister said Nama Center is among the most important national initiatives that promotes entrepreneurship among young people and encourages them to innovate.
