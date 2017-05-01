Minister affirms Qatar's commitment t...

Minister affirms Qatar's commitment to protect and promote workers' rights

The Peninsula

HE Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi. Salim Matramkot A© The Peninsula Doha: HE Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi has stressed that the State of Qatar spares no effort in providing expatriate manpower with all means to coexist side by side with their diversified religions, cultures and lifestyles, as well as in protecting and promoting their rights.

Chicago, IL

