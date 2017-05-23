Mideast Stocks-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles ...

Mideast Stocks-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil

DUBAI, May 25 Shares of Qatar's largest property developer plunged 10 percent on Thursday after its shareholders gave preliminary approval to take the company private, while a dip in crude oil took the Saudi equity index lower in its final hour of trade. Ezdan Holding Group, with majority ownership by the ruling al Thani family, said shareholders who are against the de-listing, whether they attended the meeting or not, can exit their positions within 60 days.

Chicago, IL

