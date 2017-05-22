MES wins positions in Young Inventor ...

MES wins positions in Young Inventor Award

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Young talents of MES Indian School won winning positions in the Young Inventor Award, an inter-school science and technology exhibition, organised by Keralite Engineers Forum on May 12 at Palestinian School, Doha. The competition, which was open for all schools in Qatar, was conducted with an objective to encourage and bring out the scientific research talents of the students of Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC