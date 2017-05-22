MES wins positions in Young Inventor Award
Young talents of MES Indian School won winning positions in the Young Inventor Award, an inter-school science and technology exhibition, organised by Keralite Engineers Forum on May 12 at Palestinian School, Doha. The competition, which was open for all schools in Qatar, was conducted with an objective to encourage and bring out the scientific research talents of the students of Qatar.
