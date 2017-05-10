Man arrested for killing Pakistani Islamist leader

Islamabad, May 11 - A man was arrested before he could board a plane to Qatar here on Thursday for killing the leader of a Pakistani Islamist group in 2003. The Federal Investigation Agency arrested Sibtain Kazmi on charges of murdering Maulana Azam Tariq, a former chief of the Millat-i-Islamia that is now known as the outlawed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat.

