Last chance to discover masterpieces by Pablo Picasso and Alberto Giacometti at Doha's Fire Station
Doha:Art and culture enthusiasts have only four days left to experience Qatar Museums' blockbuster exhibition that is dedicated to two of the most important artists of the twentieth century, Pablo Picasso and Alberto Giacometti . Taking place at the Fire Station's Garage Gallery, Picasso-Giacometti showcases more than 120 works by these two artists, drawn from the prominent collections of the Muse national Picasso-Paris and the Fondation Giacometti in Paris, as well as exceptional loans from French and other international collections, covering paintings, sculptures, sketches, photographs and interviews with the artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC