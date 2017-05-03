Largest mosque in Scandinavia built b...

Largest mosque in Scandinavia built by Qatar opens

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Malmo, Sweden: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs opened the Umm Al-Mu'minin Khadijah Mosque in Malmo, Sweden. The mosque, built by the State of Qatar at a cost of more than 3 million euros, is the largest one in the Scandinavian region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC