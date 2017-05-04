Javelin champ Yego returns to action, ready for Doha Diamond League test2 min ago

Javelin champ Yego returns to action,...

Nairobi, May 3 World javelin throw champion Julius Yego of Kenya says he will be seeking answers about his fitness level as he makes his first show in competitive action in Qatar on Friday at the Doha Diamond League. It is over nine months since a limping Yego retired from the Rio Olympics suffering from an ankle injury that forced him out of the Games, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chicago, IL

