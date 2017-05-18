Ja Invitational: Praught clocks new 3...

Ja Invitational: Praught clocks new 3000m record

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jamaica Observer

Jamaica's national record holder Aisha Praught a short while ago clocked a new meet record of 9:31.86 on her way to victory in the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the ongoing 14th staging of the Jamaica International Invitational meet at the National Stadium in Kingston. Praught, who recently achieved the national record of 9:19.29 at the IAAF Diamond League Meet in Doha, Qatar, which ranked her ninth in the world, executed a well-paced race to win the three-competitor event by a wide margin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC