Ja Invitational: Praught clocks new 3000m record
Jamaica's national record holder Aisha Praught a short while ago clocked a new meet record of 9:31.86 on her way to victory in the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the ongoing 14th staging of the Jamaica International Invitational meet at the National Stadium in Kingston. Praught, who recently achieved the national record of 9:19.29 at the IAAF Diamond League Meet in Doha, Qatar, which ranked her ninth in the world, executed a well-paced race to win the three-competitor event by a wide margin.
