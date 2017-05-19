International wedding exhibition opens

International wedding exhibition opens

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The tenth International Wedding Exhibition and Fashion Show opened yesterday at the Doha Exhibition Center . Ahmed bin Hamad, owner of Royal Events, with Eme, makeup artist and Hadi Al Zain Ali, CEO of Qatar Expo, launched the five-day exhibition in the presence of representatives from various fileds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC