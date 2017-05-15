Huawei and Hamad International Airport enter into a strategic partnership for co-innovation

At the 17th Dubai Airport Show, in Dubai, UAE, Huawei and Hamad International Airport signed a Memorandum of Understanding , formalizing a strategic partnership to enable the airport's digital transformation. The MoU provides a broad framework for collaboration between HIA and Huawei for co-creation of innovative concepts, prototypes and solutions using cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the areas of IoT and autonomous machines, to address real business challenges and opportunities.

