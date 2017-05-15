How to spend your free stopover in Qatar

How to spend your free stopover in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

As part of +Qatar campaign, Qatar recently introduced free visa on arrival for travellers transiting Doha for up to 96 hours. What's more, it also provides with free one-night stay from a selection of four- and five-star hotels at no charge in Doha! And the country has ample to offer its tourists -- from sprawling museums to traditional restaurants to outdoor markets and massive malls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC