How Big, Dirty Oil Deals Fit Into The...

How Big, Dirty Oil Deals Fit Into The Center Of The World's Most Pressing Conflict

Read more: The Daily Caller

Sitting at the very center of the Syrian civil war are failed plans for two competing oil pipelines that some observers say at the very least subsidized the beginnings of the conflict. While the most apparent reason for Syria's woes was a ruthless dictator slaughtering his own people, others stitch together a complex patchwork of circumstances and billions of dollars of squandered wealth.

Chicago, IL

