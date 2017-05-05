Hotels line up special offers in promotional campaigns aiming for Ramadan
As the arrival of holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner, hotels and restaurants have stepped up promotional campaigns of Iftar packages offering various "unique, delicious and mystic" experiences. Luxury hotels, restaurants and resorts have come up with innovative Ramadan packages to rope in maximum number of customers.
