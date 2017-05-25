HOPE Qatar celebrates graduation cere...

HOPE Qatar celebrates graduation ceremony

6 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

HOPE Qatar, centre for the differently-abled children, marked its first graduation ceremony at a special function in Doha this week. In its 12th year since inception, this was the first ever graduation ceremony marking the success of eight of its students with special needs who had appeared successfully for various examinations.

Chicago, IL

