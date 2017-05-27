Hollywood's superstar comedian Marlon Wayans lined up for Qatar Summer Festival next month
Hollywood actor and superstar comedian Marlon Wayans, famous for comedy films Scary Movie and White Chicks, will headline the live entertainment shows on offer for the upcoming Qatar Summer Festival 2017 which kicks off next month. To be the longest edition yet, this year's festival runs from June 22 to September 5 and features shopping and hotel promotions and family entertainment.
