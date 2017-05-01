HBKU celebrates significant growth with graduation of its largest class to date

Hamad Bin Khalifa University , a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, celebrated the graduation of its largest class to date at a ceremony held yesterday at the HBKU Student Center in Education City. The university conferred degrees on 148 graduates in the presence H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairperson of QF, and Chairperson of HBKU's Board of Trustees.

