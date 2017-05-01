Hamas' new political program goes sof...

Hamas' new political program goes softer on Israel, but does not cede on armed resistance

The Islamic militant Hamas on Monday unveiled what had been billed as a new, seemingly more pragmatic political program aimed at ending the group's international isolation. With the new manifesto, Hamas rebrands itself as an Islamic national liberation movement, rather than a branch of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, which has been outlawed by Egypt.

