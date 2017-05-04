Hamas elects Haniya as new chief of I...

Hamas elects Haniya as new chief of Islamic movement12 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Gaza, May 6 Ismail Haniya was named the new chief of the Islamic Hamas movement on Saturday after he won in the recent internal elections, a spokesman for the movement in Gaza announced. Abdulatif al-Qanou, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, said in a statement that Haniya replaced Kahled Meshaal, the Hamas leader who has been the chief of the movement for eight years, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC