Hamas elects Haniya as new chief of Islamic movement12 min ago

Gaza, May 6 Ismail Haniya was named the new chief of the Islamic Hamas movement on Saturday after he won in the recent internal elections, a spokesman for the movement in Gaza announced. Abdulatif al-Qanou, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, said in a statement that Haniya replaced Kahled Meshaal, the Hamas leader who has been the chief of the movement for eight years, Xinhua news agency reported.

