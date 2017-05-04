Hamas elects Haniya as new chief of Islamic movement12 min ago
Gaza, May 6 Ismail Haniya was named the new chief of the Islamic Hamas movement on Saturday after he won in the recent internal elections, a spokesman for the movement in Gaza announced. Abdulatif al-Qanou, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, said in a statement that Haniya replaced Kahled Meshaal, the Hamas leader who has been the chief of the movement for eight years, Xinhua news agency reported.
