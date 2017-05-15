Greek Alternate Minister Of Foreign A...

Greek Alternate Minister Of Foreign Affairs Says Doha Forum Reflects Qatar's Strength In Region

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Greek Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs, Georgios Katrougalos, said that the Doha Forum reflected Qatar's strength and influence in the region, Qatar News Agency reported. He pointed out that the two-day Forum which ends here Monday, was very important at this time because it discussed the issues of refugees, development and stability, especially in the Middle East, which was experiencing many problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC