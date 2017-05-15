Greek Alternate Minister Of Foreign Affairs Says Doha Forum Reflects Qatar's Strength In Region
Greek Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs, Georgios Katrougalos, said that the Doha Forum reflected Qatar's strength and influence in the region, Qatar News Agency reported. He pointed out that the two-day Forum which ends here Monday, was very important at this time because it discussed the issues of refugees, development and stability, especially in the Middle East, which was experiencing many problems.
