First rooftop air-conditioned jogging track in Qatar soon

Le Mirage Real Estate will build Qatar's first residential project having a roof top air-conditioned jogging track, giving its residents a chance to take a bird's-eye view of the city while jogging. The project 'Le Mirage Citywalk', expected to be completed by the end of 2018, is coming up in Bin Mahmoud and will boast of 400 contemporary apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.