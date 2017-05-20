FCC holds carnival of water color pai...

FCC holds carnival of water color paintings

Friends Cultural Centre in collaboration with Shantiniketan Indian School held a water colour painting exhibition on May 19 at FCC Hall in Hilal. The exhibition was inaugurated by one of the most prominent artists in Qatar Hassan Abdul Rehman Al Mulla.

