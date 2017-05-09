ExxonMobil Qatar's Women's Network ho...

ExxonMobil Qatar's Women's Network hosts workshop

More than 200 female employees from ExxonMobil Qatar, Qatar Petroleum, RasGas, and Qatargastook part in a workshop that was hosted by ExxonMobil Qatar's Professional Women's Network, EMRA'A, in Doha last week. The workshop, entitled Women in Leadership - Moving Forward with Grace,was led by Kate Sweetman, an experienced leadership consultant, educator, author, and speaker.

