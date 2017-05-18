Experts on Arabic studies attach great importance to President Sargsyan's visit to Qatar
Armenpress News Agency , Armenia May 17, 2017 Wednesday Experts on Arabic studies attach great importance to President Sargsyan's visit to Qatar YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Experts on Arabic studies attach importance to the visit of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan to the State of Qatar, stating that deepening the economic and political ties with one of the most influential countries of the Persian Gulf and the Arab world in general are very important for Armenia.
