Etihad Airways' $4 Billion Expansion ...

Etihad Airways' $4 Billion Expansion Plan Stalls an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

In 2011, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer James Hogan hatched a bold strategy to catch up with the airline's more established Persian Gulf rivals: buying stakes in smaller, cash-hungry carriers across three continents to cobble together enough passengers to propel the Abu Dhabi-based company into the ranks of the global aviation elite. But after more than $4 billion of share purchases, bond buyouts, and other investments, the wannabe airline superpower has little to show for its long-odds gamble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC