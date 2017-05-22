Emir invites Iraqi Premier to visit Q...

Emir invites Iraqi Premier to visit Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Peninsula

Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Dr Haider Al Abadi, in Baghdad Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a written message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Dr Haider Al Abadi, inviting to visit the State of Qatar. The message was delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC