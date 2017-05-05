Emir and President of Poland witness ...

Emir and President of Poland witness signing of deals

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Warsaw: Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of Poland, Andrzej Duda yesterday attended the signing of a number of agreements between the governments of two countries. They attended the signing of an agreement on the exemption of visas for holders of diplomatic and private passports, agreement on cultural cooperation, agreement on cooperation in the field of medical sciences and health care and an agreement on economic cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC