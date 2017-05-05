Emir and President of Poland witness signing of deals
Warsaw: Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of Poland, Andrzej Duda yesterday attended the signing of a number of agreements between the governments of two countries. They attended the signing of an agreement on the exemption of visas for holders of diplomatic and private passports, agreement on cultural cooperation, agreement on cooperation in the field of medical sciences and health care and an agreement on economic cooperation.
