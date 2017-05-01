Eight new schools to open in Qatar

Doha: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulwahed Al Hammadi issued Monday a ministerial decision to open eight new primary, and middle schools for boys and girls.

