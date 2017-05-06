Egypt refreshes ties with leading Gul...

Egypt refreshes ties with leading Gulf states amid regional disorder

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has recently paid state visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to refresh ties with the leading Gulf allies amid regional disorder in several Arab states including Syria , Libya and Yemen . Ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have gone through ups and downs over the past year, mostly because of their different views on some regional issues particularly the situations in Syria and Yemen.

Chicago, IL

