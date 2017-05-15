Dublin Horse Show 2017 partners with Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways, the world's fastest growing airline, has today announced their partnership with the 2017 Dublin Horse Show. The Dublin Horse Show is one of the largest international equestrian events in the world and features the finest show horses and national breed horses as well as top national and international show jumping.
