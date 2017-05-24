Domasco launches GS8 & GA8 in Qatar
Faisal Sharif , Managing Director of DOMASCO, and Wang Shunsheng, Deputy General Manager of GAC Motor, presenting first car owners with keys during the launch of the all new GS8 and GA8 from GAC Motor at St Regis Hotel. Pic: Baher Amin/The Peninsula Doha Marketing Services Company , an Al-Futtaim company and the distributor for GAC Motor in Qatar, has launched the seven-seat SUV, the GS8 and the next-generation luxury sedan, the GA8 at an event held at The St Regis Doha.
