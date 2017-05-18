Deputy PM of Qatar meets Ethiopian mi...

Deputy PM of Qatar meets Ethiopian minister

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud met the Ethiopian Minister and Director of Government Communications Affairs Dr Negeri Lencho in Doha yesterday.

