Crowne Plaza Doha-The Business Park receives Accessible Qatar award

21 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Crowne Plaza Doha The Business Park was recently awarded by Accessible Qatar as one of the most accessible five-star hotels in the country for the mobility impaired. The Accessible Qatar Conference concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the most accessible venues in Qatar.

Chicago, IL

