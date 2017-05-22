Crowne Plaza Doha-The Business Park receives Accessible Qatar award
Crowne Plaza Doha The Business Park was recently awarded by Accessible Qatar as one of the most accessible five-star hotels in the country for the mobility impaired. The Accessible Qatar Conference concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the most accessible venues in Qatar.
