Crescent Moon for Holy Month of Ramadan not spotted in Qatar

Yemenis shop in a market in the old city of Yemeni capital Sanaa, as the faithful prepare for the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, on May 25, 2017. AFP / Mohammed Huwais Doha: The Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced it could not sight the crescent moon for the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday evening.

Chicago, IL

