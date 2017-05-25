Complete list of Qatar Summer Festival 2017 activities
The upcoming fourth edition of Qatar Summer Festival will be the longest and biggest yet, Qatar Tourism Authority said. Held under the theme "Colour Your Summer", the nationwide festival will combine shopping and hotel promotions, live entertainment and rides and games running from June 22 to September 5, more than twice its usual duration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC