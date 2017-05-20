Company places 1,000 paper recycle 'c...

Company places 1,000 paper recycle 'cages' across Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

As various government organisations are adopting green practices to promote sustainable development, a private Qatari company is helping people get rid of waste paper by placing around 1,000 recycle cages across the country. Elite Paper Recycling, a modern factory located in the New Industrial Area, is the largest paper factory in Doha which enjoys an aggregated production capacity of 4,500 tonnes per month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC