Chaliyar Doha observes anti-terrorism day

The anti-terrorism day is observed on May 21, across India to make people aware of the anti-social act of terrorism and its impact on human suffering and psyche. Qatar-based Socio-Environmental organisation for Indian expats, Chaliyar Doha and its officials took pledge on the anti-terrorism day message provided by Indian embassy.

Chicago, IL

