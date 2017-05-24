CEB to suspend operations in Kuwait, ...

CEB to suspend operations in Kuwait, Doha, and Riyadh

Manila Bulletin

Cebu Pacific Air announced yesterday that it will suspend its service to and from the following destinations: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Doha, Qatar. CEB will fly the last of its four-times-a-week service from Manila to Kuwait on June 13, 2017, and its Kuwait-Manila flight on June 14, 2017.

Chicago, IL

