Cannes to screen 10 'Made in Qatar' films

The prestigious 2017 Cannes Film Festival will witness a true celebration of Qatari cinema and talent with the screening of ten 'Made in Qatar' films. The Doha Film Institute shines the spotlight on Qatar's emerging talents with a special Market screening of 'Made in Qatar' films on May 24 at the festival, in addition to its annual presentation of the dedicated programme at the Short Film Corner from May 17 to 28. This year marks one of the most significant showcases of works by the country's filmmakers with six films included in the Market screening and 10 titles at the Short Film Corner.

