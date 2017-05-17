Birla Public School bags third positi...

Birla Public School bags third position in kite flying

14 hrs ago

A group of six students of Birla Public School won the third position in the first international kite flying competition held at the Aspire Park, organised by Aspire Zone Foundation , Qatar. This was held to celebrate the art of kite flying.

Chicago, IL

