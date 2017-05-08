baggage anomaliesPerth Airport meth a...

baggage anomaliesPerth Airport meth arrest

Two alleged West African drug mules have been caught at Perth Airport attempting to smuggle about $9 million worth of meth-amphetamine into the State. The female students, who are dual Australian and Sierra Leone nationals, were arrested on Sunday after they arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha with the drugs allegedly concealed in the lining of their suitcases.

