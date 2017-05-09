Ashghal participates in Project Qatar...

Ashghal participates in Project Qatar 2017

Minister of Commerce and Economy H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani and Minister of Energy and Industry H E Dr Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada at the Ashghal booth in the presence of Eng Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Assistant President of the Public Works Authority, Ashghal, and Eng Mohammed Masoud Al Marri, Director of Infrastructure Affairs, Ashghal. Ashghal participated in the opening of the 14th edition of the International Exhibition for Building Materials, Equipment and Construction Technology "Project Qatar 2017", which began in Doha on May 8 and lasts until May 11, under the patronage of H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister and Interior Minister.

