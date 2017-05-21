Ashghal opens all remaining roads on ...

Ashghal opens all remaining roads on Dukhan Highway Central project

16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has announced the completion and opening of the entire road network on the Dukhan Highway Central project. The opening of the new expressway marks a major milestone in the construction of the improved Doha Dukhan corridor, a regional road network that will enhance travel efficiency between the eastern and western seaboard of Qatar.

Chicago, IL

