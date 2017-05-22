Ashghal opens 2.5-km of permanent road as part of Al Wakra Bypass Project

Doha: The Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', will open a 2.5 kilometre stretch of new permanent road with three flyovers along Mesaieed Road, part of its Al Wakra Bypass Project in the south area of Qatar. The opening marks another milestone on the project which is due to open part of its 11 kilometer main carriageway in the coming month.

