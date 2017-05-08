Asean golfers bid farewell to Malaysian envoy
Indonesian Golf Association in Qatar along with other Asean golfers organise a golf tournament to bid farewell to the Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar Ahmad Jazri bin Mohd Johar who is also as a dean of Asian group in Qatar. There were around 40 golfers consisting of Asean ambassadors, diplomats from the Association of South East Asian Nations and members of the Igaqa and members of Malaysian Golf Association and some members of the South East Asean Golf Association participated in the golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club.
