Armenia and Qatar discuss cooperation...

Armenia and Qatar discuss cooperation in aviation field

15 hrs ago Read more: Groong

YEREVAN, May 15. /ARKA/. During an official visit to the State of Qatar, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan met today with the Executive Director of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Bakri, Sargsyan's press office reported, saying also that they discussed the Armenian-Qatar cooperation in the field of aviation.

Chicago, IL

