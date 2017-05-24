Alfardan Automobiles brings MINI City to Qatar
Alfardan Automobiles, the official MINI importer in Qatar, unveiled the interactive MINI City experience at Villaggio Mall in Doha, giving thousands of MINI fans and car enthusiasts access to some of the brand's most popular models. The MINI City display is open till May 27 and offers great value-additions to customers looking to purchase the all-new MINI Countryman launched in Qatar in March 2017, as well as the MINI 3-Door and MINI Convertible.
