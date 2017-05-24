Alfardan Automobiles brings MINI City...

Alfardan Automobiles brings MINI City to Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Alfardan Automobiles, the official MINI importer in Qatar, unveiled the interactive MINI City experience at Villaggio Mall in Doha, giving thousands of MINI fans and car enthusiasts access to some of the brand's most popular models. The MINI City display is open till May 27 and offers great value-additions to customers looking to purchase the all-new MINI Countryman launched in Qatar in March 2017, as well as the MINI 3-Door and MINI Convertible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,127 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC