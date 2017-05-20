Al-Sadd claim title of Qatar Emir Cup

Al-Sadd claim title of Qatar Emir Cup

Read more: Xinhuanet

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Xavi of Al-Sadd during the awarding ceremony for the Qatar Emir Cup Final soccer match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, capital of Qatar, on May 19, 2017. Al-Sadd claimed the title by defeating Al-Rayyan with 2-1.

Chicago, IL

