Al Jazeera Launches Captivating and Innovative Arabic Content on Snapchat's Discover
DOHA, Qatar, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ -- DOHA, Qatar, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Al Jazeera Media Network announced the launch of its daily channel on Snapchat's Discover which the network sees as one of the key mediums for its dedicated Arabic content aimed at engaging and inspiring a generation of empowered and conscious Arab youth.
