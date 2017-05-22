Al Jazeera Launches Captivating and I...

Al Jazeera Launches Captivating and Innovative Arabic Content on Snapchat's Discover

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

DOHA, Qatar, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ -- DOHA, Qatar, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Al Jazeera Media Network announced the launch of its daily channel on Snapchat's Discover which the network sees as one of the key mediums for its dedicated Arabic content aimed at engaging and inspiring a generation of empowered and conscious Arab youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC